Canucks host the Blue Jackets following Suter's hat trick

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Columbus Blue Jackets after Pius Suter recorded a hat trick in the Canucks' 4-3 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues.

Vancouver is 17-4-2 at home and 32-11-5 overall. The Canucks have an 11-2-3 record when scoring a power-play goal.

Columbus has a 15-23-9 record overall and a 6-10-5 record in road games. The Blue Jackets are 4-5-8 in one-goal games.

Saturday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Blue Jackets won the last matchup 4-3 in a shootout.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Pettersson has scored 25 goals with 37 assists for the Canucks. J.T. Miller has five goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Kirill Marchenko has 14 goals and 10 assists for the Blue Jackets. Dmitri Voronkov has scored four goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 8-0-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-5-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Carson Soucy: out (hand), Guillaume Brisebois: out (upper-body), Phillip Di Giuseppe: out (undisclosed), Tucker Poolman: out (head).

Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine: out (clavicle fracture).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.