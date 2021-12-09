Canisius hopes to end skid vs Youngstown St.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Youngstown State's Michael Akuchie has averaged 15 points and 7.5 rebounds while Tevin Olison has put up 14.5 points and 4.9 rebounds. For the Golden Griffins, Malek Green has averaged 16.2 points and 7.2 rebounds while Armon Harried has put up 12.6 points.MIGHTY MALEK: Green has connected on 37 percent of the 27 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 75.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Canisius is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 75 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 75.