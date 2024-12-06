Canisius faces Akron on 4-game skid

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Canisius Golden Griffins (1-6) at Akron Zips (4-5)

Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius comes into the matchup with Akron after losing four in a row.

The Zips have gone 3-1 in home games. Akron ranks fifth in the MAC in rebounding with 33.8 rebounds. Shelbee Brown paces the Zips with 8.1 boards.

The Golden Griffins are 1-2 in road games. Canisius allows 68.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 15.7 points per game.

Akron scores 65.6 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 68.1 Canisius allows. Canisius averages 52.4 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 63.6 Akron gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexus Mobley is shooting 43.5% and averaging 11.4 points for the Zips.

Jaela Johnson is averaging 10.6 points and 3.7 assists for the Golden Griffins.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Graham schools get Ohio Forestry grant, hope to build on wood shop...
2
JD Vance’s mother asks Middletown to recognize son’s victory with Trump
3
Clark County health district gets $225K grant for needle exchange drug...
4
Springfield area gets 10 new driver training simulators to help...
5
Victory Faith Center opens new 24/7 Springfield warming shelter, run by...