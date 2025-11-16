Canadiens bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Blue Jackets

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens are looking to break their three-game losing streak with a victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Columbus has gone 4-3-1 in home games and 9-7-2 overall. The Blue Jackets have an 8-1-1 record in games they score at least three goals.

Montreal has a 5-2-1 record in road games and a 10-6-2 record overall. The Canadiens have committed 85 total penalties (4.7 per game) to rank second in NHL play.

Monday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Marchenko has eight goals and 12 assists for the Blue Jackets. Adam Fantilli has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Nicholas Suzuki has four goals and 17 assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has scored eight goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, three penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Canadiens: 4-4-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 5.3 penalties and 13.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.