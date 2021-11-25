springfield-news-sun logo
Canada-US World Cup qualifier slated for Jan. 30 in Ontario

Canada's Jonathan David (20) and Costa Rica's Orlando Moises Galo Calderon (14) vie for the ball during first half of a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer game in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Canada's Jonathan David (20) and Costa Rica's Orlando Moises Galo Calderon (14) vie for the ball during first half of a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer game in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: JASON FRANSON

28 minutes ago
Canada’s home World Cup qualifier against the United States on Jan. 30 will be held at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Tim Hortons Field, an outdoor venue with artificial turf nicknamed “The Donut Box" in Hamilton, Ontario, will be the site of Canada's home World Cup qualifier against the United States in January, the Canadian Soccer Association said Thursday.

The Jan. 30 game will be the first home match for the Canadian men in Hamilton, which averages a high of 30 degrees Fahrenheit (minus-1 Celsius) and a low of 18 (minus-8) on that date.

When Canada beat Mexico on Nov. 16 at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta, the temperature at kickoff was 16 (minus-9).

The U.S. Soccer Federation said Wednesday the Americans' next home qualifiers will be at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, against El Salvador on Jan. 27 and at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota, against Honduras on Feb. 2.

Canada plays at Honduras on Jan. 27 and at El Salvador on Feb. 2.

The U.S. is second in the North and Central American and Caribbean region with 15 points — one behind Canada and one ahead of Mexico and Panama with six games remaining. Costa Rica has nine, Jamaica seven, El Salvador six and Honduras three.

The top three nations qualify for next year’s World Cup in Qatar, and the No. 4 team advances to a one-game playoff for a berth.

The U.S. opened qualifying with a 0-0 draw at El Salvador on Sept. 2, tied 1-1 with Canada three days later in Nashville, Tennessee, and rallied for a 4-1 win at Honduras on Sept. 8.

