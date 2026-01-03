Campbell, Wol lead Bowling Green to 101-100 OT win over UMass

Leonardo Bettiol finished with 32 points and 14 rebounds for the Minutemen (9-6, 0-3). K'Jei Parker added 21 points and four assists for UMass. Daniel Hankins-Sanford finished with 14 points and six rebounds.

Campbell led Bowling Green with 26 second-half points as the teams ended regulation tied 86-86. Wol scored five overtime points while finishing 2 of 3 from the floor.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.