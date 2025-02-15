Campbell scores 20 to help Bowling Green fend off Buffalo 63-59

Anquan Boldin Jr. led the Bulls (8-17, 3-9) with 12 points and seven rebounds. Kavon Bradford added nine points and four assists. Ryan Sabol also scored nine.

Derrick Butler scored seven points in the first half for Bowling Green, who led 28-27. Campbell scored Bowling Green's last six points as they finished off the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.