Campbell puts up 22, Bowling Green downs Eastern Michigan 77-69

Addison Patterson led the way for the Eagles (10-21, 4-14) with 21 points and nine rebounds. Eastern Michigan also got 12 points from Braelon Green. Mohammad Habhab finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Ruffin scored nine points in the first half and Bowling Green went into the break trailing 31-28. Campbell's 17-point second half helped Bowling Green close out the eight-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.