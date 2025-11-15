Campbell leads Bowling Green against Davidson after 23-point game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -4.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green visits Davidson after Javontae Campbell scored 23 points in Bowling Green's 83-60 victory against the Le Moyne Dolphins.

Davidson finished 17-16 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Wildcats averaged 72.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.7 last season.

Bowling Green went 5-8 on the road and 14-18 overall a season ago. The Falcons averaged 73.5 points per game last season, 31.1 in the paint, 12.8 off of turnovers and 10.5 on fast breaks.

