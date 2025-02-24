Campbell and Bowling Green host Eastern Michigan

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green takes on Eastern Michigan after Javontae Campbell scored 23 points in Bowling Green's 69-68 victory against the Toledo Rockets.

The Eagles have gone 8-4 at home. Eastern Michigan has a 7-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Falcons have gone 5-9 against MAC opponents. Bowling Green has a 5-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Eastern Michigan's average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Bowling Green allows. Bowling Green averages 75.0 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 76.9 Eastern Michigan allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Terry is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Da'Sean Nelson is averaging 17.8 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Marcus Johnson is averaging 16.4 points for the Falcons. Campbell is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Falcons: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.