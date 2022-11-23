springfield-news-sun logo
X

Cameron's 18 help UC Riverside defeat Wright State 70-65

news
By The Associated Press
42 minutes ago
Led by Flynn Cameron's 18 points, the UC Riverside Highlanders defeated the Wright State Raiders 70-65 on Tuesday

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Flynn Cameron had 18 points in UC Riverside's 70-65 victory over Wright State on Tuesday.

Cameron had seven rebounds for the Highlanders (4-2). Zyon Pullin scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Lachlan Olbrich shot 5 of 8 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Brandon Noel finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and two steals for the Raiders (4-2). Wright State also got 13 points and eight rebounds from Tim Finke. AJ Braun also had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Urbana kicks off season with annual Holiday Horse Parade
2
Champaign County Pet of the Week
3
Clark County Pet of the Week
4
Man who struck Clark County deputy with car before high-speed chase in...
5
16 people indicted in Clark County
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top