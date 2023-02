Camara's 17 lead Dayton over Saint Louis 70-56

Camara added 10 rebounds for the Flyers (17-9, 9-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Daron Holmes added 15 points while going 4 of 11 and 7 of 11 from the free throw line, and they also had seven rebounds. Malachi Smith shot 5 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points, while adding six assists.

The Billikens (16-9, 8-4) were led in scoring by Javonte Perkins, who finished with 17 points. Saint Louis also got 11 points from Gibson Jimerson. In addition, Yuri Collins had 10 points and six assists.