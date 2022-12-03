springfield-news-sun logo
Camara scores 20, Dayton takes down SE Louisiana 80-74

Toumani Camara’s 20 points helped Dayton defeat SE Louisiana 80-74

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Toumani Camara's 20 points helped Dayton defeat SE Louisiana 80-74 on Saturday.

Camara added nine rebounds and three steals for the Flyers (5-4). Daron Holmes scored 19 points while going 6 of 11 from the field and 7 of 11 from the free throw line and added 12 rebounds. Mustapha Amzil recorded 16 points.

Christian Agnew led the Lions (4-5) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and two steals. Boogie Anderson added 14 points and five assists for SE Louisiana. Donte Houston Jr. also put up 11 points.

Camara scored 11 points in the first half and Dayton went into halftime trailing 38-37. Amzil led Dayton with 12 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

