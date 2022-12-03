Camara scores 20, Dayton takes down SE Louisiana 80-74

Camara added nine rebounds and three steals for the Flyers (5-4). Daron Holmes scored 19 points while going 6 of 11 from the field and 7 of 11 from the free throw line and added 12 rebounds. Mustapha Amzil recorded 16 points.

Christian Agnew led the Lions (4-5) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and two steals. Boogie Anderson added 14 points and five assists for SE Louisiana. Donte Houston Jr. also put up 11 points.