Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Camara scores 17 to carry Dayton past Rhode Island 63-57

news
1 hour ago
Toumani Camara registered 17 points and seven rebounds as Dayton defeated Rhode Island 63-57

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Toumani Camara registered 17 points and seven rebounds as Dayton defeated Rhode Island 63-57 on Monday night.

Koby Brea had 12 points for the Flyers (18-8, 10-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Mustapha Amzil added 11 points. R.J. Blakney had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Makhi Mitchell had 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Rams (13-11, 4-8).

The Flyers improve to 2-0 against the Rams for the season. Dayton defeated Rhode Island 53-51 on Jan. 28.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Local agencies working together to help people left homeless after...
2
Northeastern schools move to optional masking after COVID cases...
3
Springfield Promise to host Black Excellence Extravaganza
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top