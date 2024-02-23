Calvin's 25 lead Wright State past Detroit Mercy 93-78

Led by Trey Calvin's 25 points, the Wright State Raiders defeated the Detroit Mercy Titans 93-78 on Thursday night
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) — Trey Calvin's 25 points helped Wright State defeat Detroit Mercy 93-78 on Thursday night.

Calvin had six assists for the Raiders (16-12, 11-6 Horizon League). Brandon Noel scored 22 points while shooting 8 for 12 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and added nine rebounds and three blocks. Tanner Holden shot 6 of 11 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Jayden Stone led the Titans (1-28, 1-17) in scoring, finishing with 25 points. Marcus Tankersley added 23 points and four assists for Detroit Mercy. In addition, Edoardo Del Cadia finished with 14 points and four steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

