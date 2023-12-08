Calvin's 20 lead Wright State past Bethel (IN) 81-62

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Trey Calvin scored 20 points as Wright State beat Bethel (IN) 81-62 on Thursday night.

Calvin shot 8 for 15, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Raiders (4-5). Alex Huibregste added 13 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc, and he also had eight rebounds and six assists. Brandon Noel had 12 points and shot 3 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line.