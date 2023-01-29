Calvin's 18 help Wright State defeat Green Bay 77-46

Green Bay is winless since beating UMKC 70-64 at home on Dec. 10 and has lost 10 consecutive Horizon League games.

Calvin shot 7 for 10, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Raiders (13-10, 6-6). AJ Braun added 13 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line, and grabbed nine rebounds. Andrew Welage went 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points.