Calvin scores 23 to carry Wright St. past Oakland 75-64

news
3 hours ago
Trey Calvin had 23 points as Wright State topped Oakland 75-64

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Trey Calvin had 23 points as Wright State topped Oakland 75-64 on Saturday night.

Tanner Holden had 19 points and nine rebounds for Wright State (14-10, 11-4 Horizon League). Grant Basile added 16 points and 11 rebounds. Tim Finke had eight rebounds and seven assists.

Blake Lampman had 16 points for the Golden Grizzlies (16-7, 9-3). Jamal Cain added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Trey Townsend also had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

