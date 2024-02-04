Calvin scores 21, Wright State beats Northern Kentucky 85-78

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Trey Calvin's 21 points helped Wright State defeat Northern Kentucky 85-78 on Sunday.
Calvin also contributed six rebounds for the Raiders (13-11, 8-5 Horizon League). Alex Huibregste added 17 points and 10 assists. Brandon Noel scored 15 on 6-for-9 shooting.
The Norse (11-12, 6-6) were led in scoring by Marques Warrick with 20 points. Michael Bradley totaled 17 points and four assists. Trey Robinson pitched in with 15 points, nine rebounds and four steals.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
