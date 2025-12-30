Callaghan has 20, Wright State downs Oakland 88-73

Led by Solomon Callaghan's 20 points, the Wright State Raiders defeated the Oakland Golden Grizzlies 88-73 on Monday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Solomon Callaghan's 20 points helped Wright State defeat Oakland 88-73 on Monday.

Callaghan shot 7 for 9, including 6 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Raiders (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League). TJ Burch scored 17 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line, and grabbed six steals. Michael Imariagbe shot 4 of 7 from the field and 7 for 9 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Golden Grizzlies (6-8, 2-1) were led in scoring by Brody Robinson, who finished with 27 points. Tuburu Niavalurua added 18 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Oakland. Michael Houge put up 13 points and 12 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

