Calgary visits Columbus after Toffoli's 2-goal game

Friday's game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Flames won 6-2 in the previous matchup. Toffoli led the Flames with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau has nine goals and 19 assists for the Blue Jackets. Gustav Nyquist has scored four goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

Toffoli has eight goals and 10 assists for the Flames. Adam Ruzicka has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Flames: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Nick Blankenburg: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Adam Boqvist: out (foot).

Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.