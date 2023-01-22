Calgary and Columbus take the ice in non-conference matchup

Monday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Blue Jackets won the last matchup 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli has 17 goals and 23 assists for the Flames. Rasmus Andersson has two goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Boone Jenner has scored 12 goals with 11 assists for the Blue Jackets. Kirill Marchenko has four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-7-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Brett Ritchie: out (wrist), Oliver Kylington: out (personal).

Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Carson Meyer: out (upper body), Yegor Chinakhov: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.