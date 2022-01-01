Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Cain scores 23 to lift Oakland over Youngstown St. 87-72

news
47 minutes ago
Jamal Cain had 23 points and 11 rebounds as Oakland defeated Youngstown State 87-72

OAKLAND, Mich. (AP) — Jamal Cain had 23 points and 11 rebounds as Oakland topped Youngstown State 87-72 on Saturday.

Cain made 9 of 12 shots, including 4 of 5 from distance, securing his second straight, and seventh total, double-double.

Blake Lampman had 18 points for Oakland (9-4, 4-0 Horizon League). Trey Townsend added 18 points and four blocks. Jalen Moore had 15 points and 13 assists.

Oakland posted a season-high 24 assists on 31 baskets.

Oakland totaled 50 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Michael Akuchie had 21 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Penguins (8-5, 2-1). Tevin Olison added 14 points. Dwayne Cohill had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Clark County’s first baby of 2022 welcomed at midnight
2
Springfield school board president leaving after nearly a decade
3
Dayton man indicted in Clark County for allegedly assaulting officer at
4
Fourth and final phase of Springfield’s Bridgewater housing development
5
Holiday in the City events still available for winter enjoyment in...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top