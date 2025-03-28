Breaking: Springfield government unclear on local impact of federal immigration changes

Cade Cunningham to miss 3rd straight Pistons game with bruised calf, sitting out against Cavaliers

Detroit Pistons All-Star guard Cade Cunningham is missing a third straight game with a bruised calf
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) celebrates after scoring the winning basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) celebrates after scoring the winning basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
news
1 hour ago
X

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Pistons All-Star guard Cade Cunningham is missing a third straight game with a bruised calf.

The Pistons announced Cunningham would not play against the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night, adding the All-NBA candidate is day to day.

He hurt his left calf last week in a game at Dallas.

Cunningham has been the key player during Detroit's turnaround, leading a team vying for home-court advantage in the first round of the NBA playoffs after having the league's worst record the previous two seasons.

The Pistons set a single-season record with 28 straight losses last year and finished with 14 wins, a year after winning just 17 games.

With two-plus weeks before the postseason, they guaranteed this season wouldn't end with a losing record.

Cunningham, the No. 1 pick overall in 2021, has had a lot to do with that by averaging 25.7 points, 9.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds a game.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham controls the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Dallas, Texas. (AP Photo/Albert Pena)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie shoots over Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Dallas, Texas. (AP Photo/Albert Pena)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Springfield government unclear on local impact of federal immigration...
2
Can we talk? Residents dislike city’s communication, Springfield aims...
3
More funding for park, green space advocacy, equity goes to Conscious...
4
New generation, same math anxiety; but goals await on other side of the...
5
Fairborn parents get 11-16 years in prison in death of 4-month-old son