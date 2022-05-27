Cabrera's hit in 9th lifts Tigers to 4-3 win over Guardians

MAKING MOVES

The Guardians selected the contract of Oscar Gonzalez from Triple-A Columbus, and he hit a single up the middle off in the first at-bat of his major league debut Thursday. They also recalled left-hander Konnor Pilkington and outfielder Richie Palacios from Columbus before opening the four-game series in Detroit. On Wednesday, the Guardians traded outfielder Daniel Johnson to the New York Mets for $1. They also activated right-hander Ian Gibaut active off the IL and released lefty Jake Miednik.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: Slugger Franmil Reyes was put on the 10-day IL with a tight right hamstring. “He's been battling it for quite a while," manager Terry Francona said. Reyes, who had 30 homers last season and 37 in 2019, hit .255 with three homers and 12 RBIs in 35 games. He was in a 4 for 36 (.111) slump since May 9 with two RBIs.

Tigers: RHP Matt Manning, who has been on the IL for a month with shoulder inflammation, will not throw for the “foreseeable future," after letting the team know he's still sore. ... RHP Casey Mize (elbow) and LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (ribs) are making progress in their returns from the IL, according to manager A.J. Hinch.

UP NEXT

Cleveland RHP Shane Bieber (1-3, 3.55) and Detroit RHP Alex Faedo (1-1, 3.00) are scheduled to pitch Friday night.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman scores on a single by Javier Baez as Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile (12) waits on the throw during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio Caption Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman scores on a single by Javier Baez as Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile (12) waits on the throw during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Caption Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio Caption Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Caption Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Konnor Pilkington throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio Caption Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Konnor Pilkington throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Caption Cleveland Guardians' Owen Miller runs to first for a 2-run RBI single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio Caption Cleveland Guardians' Owen Miller runs to first for a 2-run RBI single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Caption Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Mercado is greeted in the dugout after scoring during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio Caption Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Mercado is greeted in the dugout after scoring during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Caption Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera shares a laugh with first base coach Gary Jones after hitting a single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio Caption Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera shares a laugh with first base coach Gary Jones after hitting a single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Caption Cleveland Guardians left fielder Oscar Mercado catches the popup his by Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario to end the bases loaded fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio Caption Cleveland Guardians left fielder Oscar Mercado catches the popup his by Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario to end the bases loaded fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Caption Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Konnor Pilkington is pulled by manager Terry Francona during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio Caption Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Konnor Pilkington is pulled by manager Terry Francona during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio