C. Michigan visits Xavier

SUPER SENIORS: Xavier's Paul Scruggs, Nate Johnson and Adam Kunkel have combined to score 46 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 48 percent of all Musketeers scoring over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JERMAINE: Jermaine Jackson Jr. has connected on 44.4 percent of the 36 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 16 over the last three games. He's also made 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Xavier has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 73.8 points while giving up 58.