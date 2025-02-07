BYU visits Thomas and Cincinnati

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati faces BYU after Day Day Thomas scored 20 points in Cincinnati's 93-83 victory against the UCF Knights.

The Bearcats have gone 8-4 in home games. Cincinnati is ninth in the Big 12 in rebounding with 32.7 rebounds. Dillon Mitchell paces the Bearcats with 6.6 boards.

The Cougars have gone 6-5 against Big 12 opponents. BYU ranks third in the Big 12 shooting 37.0% from 3-point range.

Cincinnati averages 71.0 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 68.5 BYU gives up. BYU has shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Cincinnati have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simas Lukosius is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 11.8 points. Daniel Skillings Jr. is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games.

Richie Saunders is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Cougars. Trevin Knell is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.