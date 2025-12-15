Bystry leads Northern Kentucky against Cleveland State after 21-point outing

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky takes on Cleveland State after Karina Bystry scored 21 points in Northern Kentucky's 94-62 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Vikings have gone 7-0 at home. Cleveland State averages 74.6 points and has outscored opponents by 18.4 points per game.

The Norse are 0-2 against conference opponents. Northern Kentucky has a 1-6 record against teams above .500.

Cleveland State's average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Northern Kentucky allows. Northern Kentucky has shot at a 38.2% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 35.3% shooting opponents of Cleveland State have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jada Leonard is averaging 12.8 points and 3.6 steals for the Vikings. Colbi Maples is averaging 15.3 points and 0.7 rebounds while shooting 38.9% over the last 10 games.

Bystry is scoring 11.2 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Norse. Maddie Moody is averaging 9.4 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 8-2, averaging 75.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 12.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.

Norse: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.