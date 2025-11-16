Byers scores 18, Miami (Ohio) downs Air Force 76-61

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Brant Byers' 18 points helped Miami (Ohio) defeat Air Force 76-61 on Saturday.
Byers also had five rebounds for the RedHawks (3-0). Evan Ipsaro scored 12 points and added seven assists. Luke Skaljac went 4 of 7 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.
Caleb Walker finished with 17 points and eight rebounds for the Falcons (0-4). Lucas Hobin added 16 points for Air Force. Eli Robinson had 13 points, five assists and two steals.
Miami led 40-26 at halftime, with Byers racking up 10 points. Miami extended its lead to 63-49 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
