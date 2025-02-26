Byers and Elmer score 22 points apiece to help Miami (Ohio) knock off Northern Illinois 87-58

The Huskies (5-23, 1-14) were led by Nasir Muhammad, who posted 17 points. James Dent Jr. added 12 points, six rebounds and four assists for Northern Illinois. Quentin Jones also had 10 points. The loss was the Huskies' ninth straight.

Byers scored 12 points in the first half to help put the RedHawks up 46-28 at the break. Miami extended its lead to 56-30 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run. Elmer scored a team-high 13 points in the second half.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Miami visits Ohio and Northern Illinois plays Western Michigan at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.