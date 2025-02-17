Butler visits Xavier following Brooks' 30-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Butler takes on Xavier after Pierre Brooks scored 30 points in Butler's 97-86 win against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Musketeers have gone 12-2 at home. Xavier ranks ninth in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 70.9 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-9 against Big East opponents. Butler ranks fifth in the Big East with 32.5 rebounds per game led by Andre Screen averaging 6.0.

Xavier scores 77.3 points, 5.0 more per game than the 72.3 Butler gives up. Butler averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Xavier allows.

The Musketeers and Bulldogs meet Tuesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dayvion McKnight is averaging 9.9 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Musketeers. Zach Freemantle is averaging 16.6 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the past 10 games.

Patrick McCaffery averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Brooks is shooting 52.4% and averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 78.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.