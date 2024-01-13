Butler scores 19 as Central Michigan knocks off Kent State 77-62

Led by Derrick Butler's 19 points, the Central Michigan Chippewas defeated the Kent State Golden Flashes 77-62
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Derrick Butler had 19 points in Central Michigan's 77-62 victory against Kent State on Saturday.

Butler shot 7 for 12, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Chippewas (8-8, 3-1 Mid-American Conference). Brian Taylor scored 17 points and added eight rebounds and six assists. Anthony Pritchard had 11 points and shot 4 for 8, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc.

VonCameron Davis finished with 20 points and two steals for the Golden Flashes (8-8, 1-3). Jalen Sullinger added 17 points and five assists for Kent State. In addition, Chris Payton finished with eight points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Wittenberg awarded funds for health humanities project
2
12 high school students honored with peacemaker awards
3
Springfield groups to offer new extreme cold shelter option
4
Springfield MLK Day speaker: ‘Do you see the dream for all people?’
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top