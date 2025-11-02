Butler hosts Wright State in season opener

Wright State Raiders at Butler Bulldogs
Indianapolis; Monday, 11 a.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Butler hosts Wright State in the season opener.
Butler finished 16-18 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs gave up 63.6 points per game while committing 14.1 fouls last season.
Wright State went 10-22 overall with a 2-13 record on the road a season ago. The Raiders averaged 63.4 points per game while shooting 38.2% from the field and 30.2% from 3-point range last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
In Other News
1
Column: Food relief is needed now more than ever
2
35-year-old man dead following stabbing, Springfield police seek tips
3
Springfield replacing outdated water meters with smart meters across...
4
Column: A new-age destroyer to be named after Springfield Korean War...
5
New data center planned for Springfield, expected to create 20 jobs