Butler ends Dayton's scoring streak at 501 games

Dayton missed field goal attempts from 44- and 34-yards out in the first half and was stopped on downs twice in the fourth quarter.

The last time Dayton was shutout was a 9-0 loss to Marshall on October 16, 1976. The streak broke the 500-game milestone on a 46-3 win over Kentucky State on Sept, 17. The streak was the second longest streak in college football. Division III power house Mount Union's streak began on Nov. 7, 1981 and reached 523 games with a win Saturday.