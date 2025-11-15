Burton leads Notre Dame against Ohio State after 21-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame faces Ohio State after Markus Burton scored 21 points in Notre Dame's 78-58 win over the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

Ohio State went 17-15 overall last season while going 11-6 at home. The Buckeyes gave up 73.5 points per game while committing 19.6 fouls last season.

Notre Dame finished 9-13 in ACC play and 3-9 on the road last season. The Fighting Irish averaged 11.4 assists per game on 25.8 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.