Burrow returns for Bengals as Dolphins rally for win

Rookie running back Gerrid Doaks rushed for 41 yards on 14 carries with two touchdowns for Miami.

LONG WAY

Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson helped his chances of winning the starting job with a 57-yard field goal on the last play of the first half. If this was a regular-season game, it would have tied the longest field goal in franchise history. On Dec. 19, 2019, Randy Bullock nailed a 57-yarder, also against the Dolphins.

CRAZY PLAY

In the third quarter, Bengals receiver Stanley Morgan had a bubble screen pass bounce off his hands only to have it caught on the run by teammate Trent Taylor for a 45-yard reception to the Miami 1-yard line, setting up a go-ahead touchdown run by Jacques Patrick.

HOMECOMING

Doaks, who starred at the University of Cincinnati, scored first-half touchdowns on 3-yard and 1-yard runs. Doaks, drafted in the seventh round by Miami in 2020, rushed for more than 2,100 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Bearcats.

UP NEXT

The Dolphins and Bengals open the regular season on Sept. 12 when the Bengals host the Vikings and the Dolphins travel to New England.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Caption Miami Dolphins tight end Chris Myarick (85) reacts after a catch for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half of an NFL exhibition football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) Credit: Bryan Woolston Credit: Bryan Woolston

Caption Miami Dolphins linebacker Calvin Munson (48) deflects a pass for a two-point conversion by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Kyle Shurmur (6) in the second half of an NFL exhibition football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Darius Hodge (44) celebrates a sack with linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) in the second half of an NFL exhibition football game against the Miami Dolphins in Cincinnati, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Kyle Shurmur (6) celebrates a throw for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in the second half of an NFL exhibition football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trent Taylor (11) is tackled by Miami Dolphins cornerback Jamal Perry (33) in the second half of an NFL exhibition football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster