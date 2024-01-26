Burns scores 16, Youngstown State beats IUPUI 78-50

Led by Damiree Burns' 16 points, the Youngstown State Penguins defeated the IUPUI Jaguars 78-50
news
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
X

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Damiree Burns scored 16 points as Youngstown State beat IUPUI 78-50 on Thursday night.

Burns added 13 rebounds for the Penguins (15-6, 7-3 Horizon League). Ziggy Reid scored 16 points while finishing 7 of 12 from the floor, and added five rebounds. EJ Farmer was 6-of-10 shooting (1 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

The Jaguars (6-16, 2-9) were led by Bryce Monroe, who posted 11 points. Jlynn Counter added 10 points for IUPUI. In addition, Abdou Samb had seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Behind the lens: News-Sun photographer on raindrops and butterflies
2
U.S. Economy Grew at 3.3% Rate in Latest Quarter
3
Dead of Winter tribute returns to Springfield this weekend
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top