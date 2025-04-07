Bulls face the Cavaliers, look for 4th straight win

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago is looking to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bulls take on Cleveland.

The Cavaliers are 11-2 against division opponents. Cleveland ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 45.1 rebounds. Jarrett Allen leads the Cavaliers with 9.8 boards.

The Bulls are 4-11 against opponents in the Central Division. Chicago has a 21-25 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cavaliers make 49.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (46.9%). The Bulls are shooting 46.9% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 45.5% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is scoring 24.0 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is averaging 16.4 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 52.9% over the last 10 games.

Josh Giddey is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Bulls. Coby White is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 119.7 points, 44.2 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points per game.

Bulls: 7-3, averaging 126.5 points, 46.3 rebounds, 31.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.7 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: None listed.

Bulls: Ayo Dosunmu: out for season (shoulder), Lonzo Ball: day to day (wrist), Tre Jones: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.