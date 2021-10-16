Buffalo wins 27-26 on last play, Ohio has record 99-yard TD

McNulty missed a 32-yard field goal as time expired but an Ohio defender was offside. The kick capped a 16-play, 86-yard drive that started at Buffalo's five-yard line with 6:19 to play.

Kyle Vantrease threw a pair of touchdown passes in the fourth quarter for the Bulls (3-4, 1-2 Mid-American Conference). He had a 2-yarder to Tyler Stephens to cap an 80-yard drive and an 8-yarder to Trevor Borland to end a 35-yard drive with 8:39 to play.