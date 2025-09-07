Buffalo visits Kent State in MAC matchup

Key stats

Kent State Offense

Overall: 267.0 yards per game (125th in FBS)

Passing: 187.0 yards per game (97th)

Rushing: 80.0 yards per game (126th)

Scoring: 17.5 points per game (113th)

Kent State Defense

Overall: 470.5 yards per game (127th in FBS)

Passing: 273.5 yards per game (120th)

Rushing: 197.0 yards per game (120th)

Scoring: 39.5 points per game (128th)

Buffalo Offense

Overall: 327.0 yards per game (101st in FBS)

Passing: 120.0 yards per game (125th)

Rushing: 207.0 yards per game (36th)

Scoring: 27.5 points per game (72nd)

Buffalo Defense

Overall: 284.5 yards per game (48th in FBS)

Passing: 202.5 yards per game (73rd)

Rushing: 82.0 yards per game (27th)

Scoring: 14.5 points per game (47th)

Kent State is 126th in third down percentage, converting 25.0% of the time.

Kent State is 115th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 66.7% of trips. Buffalo's red zone defense ranks 20th at 62.5%.

Team leaders

Kent State

Passing: Dru DeShields, 234 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 52.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Gavin Garcia, 74 yards on 27 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Cade Wolford, 128 yards on 4 catches, 3 TDs

Buffalo

Passing: Ta'Quan Roberson, 240 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 55.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Al-Jay Henderson, 123 yards on 35 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Victor Snow, 134 yards on 8 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Kent State lost 62-14 to Texas Tech on Saturday, Sept. 6. DeShields passed for 116 yards on 7-of-15 attempts (46.7%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 22 yards and one rushing touchdown. Garcia carried the ball 12 times for 25 yards, adding one reception for 38 yards. Ardell Banks had two receptions for 49 yards.

Buffalo defeated St. Francis (PA) 45-6 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Roberson passed for 133 yards on 10-of-20 attempts (50.0%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball nine times for 88 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Henderson had 98 rushing yards on 24 carries and two touchdowns, adding two receptions for 42 yards. Snow had three receptions for 67 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Kent State plays at Florida State on Sept. 20. Buffalo hosts Troy on Sept. 20.