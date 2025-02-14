Buffalo takes on Bowling Green following Dunn's 22-point performance

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo takes on Bowling Green after Tyson Dunn scored 22 points in Buffalo's 73-67 win over the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Bulls have gone 5-6 at home. Buffalo ranks fourth in the MAC with 14.0 assists per game led by Dunn averaging 5.7.

The Falcons are 3-8 in MAC play. Bowling Green is eighth in the MAC with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamai Felt averaging 2.5.

Buffalo scores 72.6 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 75.8 Bowling Green allows. Bowling Green averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Buffalo gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Sabol is averaging 15.5 points for the Bulls. Dunn is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Marcus Johnson is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Falcons. Trey Thomas is averaging 13.8 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Falcons: 3-7, averaging 71.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.