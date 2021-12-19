Buffalo hosts Columbus, aims to break home slide

In their last meeting on Nov. 22, Columbus won 7-4. Jack Roslovic scored a team-high two goals for the Blue Jackets in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson leads the Sabres with 10 goals, adding eight assists and recording 18 points. Kyle Okposo has 8 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with 23 points, scoring nine goals and registering 14 assists. Max Domi has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 2-5-3, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 2.5 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 2-7-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while allowing 3.9 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Dustin Tokarski: out (health protocols), Craig Anderson: out (upper body), Robert Hagg: out (lower-body).

Blue Jackets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.