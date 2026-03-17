Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined with hyperextended knee and bone bruise

Antetokounmpo didn't play in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 134-123 win over the Pacers after landing awkwardly when he dunked late in the third period. Antetokounmpo downplayed the injury after the game.

“I’m just going to go back home, sleep, see how I feel tomorrow, try to lift some weights,” Antetokounmpo said. “If I have a little bit of discomfort, then I’ll go from there. As of now, I’m not really bothered.”

This will be the 32nd game he 31-year-old Antetokounmpo has missed, the most of any season in his 13-year career. The Bucks were 11-20 without him entering Tuesday.

Antetokounmpo had two extended absences because of strains in his right calf. He sat out the Bucks’ 122-99 loss at Atlanta on Saturday because of a sprained left ankle.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba