Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves game vs. Cavaliers due to a left groin strain.

Milwaukee Bucks All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo left Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second quarter due to a left groin strain.
Antetokounmpo, who entered Monday tied for second in the league in scoring at 32.6 points per game, had 14 points and was 6 of 10 from the field in 13 minutes, with five rebounds and four assists. He was probable coming into the game due to left knee patellar tendinopathy.
He is 57 points from becoming the 42nd player in league history to reach 21,000 points in his career.
___
AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba
In Other News
1
Springfield golfer raising money during national championship run
2
Virtual Farm Trips providing students alternative way to learn aside...
3
‘Last month, we ran out of food’; Pantries, food banks seeing increased...
4
2 injured in southeast Springfield shooting Wednesday
5
Rocking Horse launches annual campaign to expand area vision care...