Bubic expected to start for Kansas City against Cincinnati

news | 28 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The Royals are expected to send Kris Bubic to the mound Tuesday and the Reds will give Luis Castillo the start

Cincinnati Reds (44-40, second in the NL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (35-49, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (3-10, 5.08 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) Royals: Kris Bubic (2-4, 4.99 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Cincinnati will square off on Tuesday.

The Royals are 20-21 on their home turf. Kansas City has slugged .390 this season. Adalberto Mondesi leads the team with a mark of .833.

The Reds have gone 21-20 away from home. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .248 batting average as a team this season, Nick Castellanos leads the team with a mark of .338.

The Reds won the last meeting 6-2. Vladimir Gutierrez secured his fourth victory and Eugenio Suarez went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Cincinnati. Mike Minor registered his seventh loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez leads the Royals with 36 extra base hits and is batting .280.

Jesse Winker leads the Reds with 19 home runs and has 49 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .257 batting average, 6.64 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Reds: 7-3, .233 batting average, 3.02 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Wade Davis: (forearm), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Emmanuel Rivera: (hand), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique), Cam Gallagher: (shoulder).

Reds: Lucas Sims: (elbow), Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Nick Senzel: (knee), Max Schrock: (calf), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Jonathan India: (ankle), Alex Blandino: (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

