Bryce Harper returns to Phillies' lineup against the Reds after day off

Manager Rob Thomson said before Monday’s contest that Harper was good health-wise. In addition to the spill on Saturday, Harper was sidelined for more than a week during the latter part of spring training with lower back soreness.

Thomson said he didn’t consider resting Harper for another day with cool, rainy weather in the forecast on Monday. But Thomson made no promises for Tuesday, when the weather is expected to be even wetter and colder.

“I want to get him back out there tonight, and then we’ll see about tomorrow,” Thomson said. “The weather is not supposed to be good tomorrow.”

A two-time NL MVP, Harper is in his first full season playing first base after reconstructive elbow surgery forced him to move from right field.

The 31-year-old Harper was hitless in six at-bats this season and has walked twice with three strikeouts.

