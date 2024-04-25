Bryce Harper homers in return from daughter's birth as Phillies beat Reds 5-0 for 5th shutout

“I was throwing a lot of balls and got deep in the counts,” Wheeler said. I've given up two hits my last two outings but a bunch of walks. The results are good. I just got to get that cleaned up.”

Philadelphia has won eight of 10 and leads the major leagues with five shutouts, one more than the Phillies total in all of last season.

Harper returned from paternity leave for the birth of a daughter and hit a two-run homer that capped a four-run third inning against Nick Martinez (0-1). Harper has four home runs in four games against the Reds this season, hitting three on April 2.

“I just got a changeup up in the zone,” Harper said. "Once I saw it kind of up I put the best swing on it I could.”

Bryson Stott hit an RBI triple and scored on Kyle Schwarber's sacrifice fly, then added an RBI single in the sixth. Trea Turner had three hits, raising his average to .336.

Orion Kerkering and Jeff Hoffman finished the three-hitter.

Cincinnati was shut out twice in series after not getting blanked in its first 21 games. The Reds won the season series 4-3.

Martinez (0-1) gave up five runs and 11 hits in six innings. He is starting because Frankie Montas is on the 15-day injured list with a bruised right forearm after being struck Saturday by a comebacker off the bat of the Los Angeles Angels' Taylor Ward.

“It was a combination of bad luck and missed location to the wrong guys,” Martinez said. “I liked the pitch call to Harper but I missed the locaton. The same with Turner when he hit the double.”

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Taijuan Walker, on the injured list since spring training with right shoulder soreness, is expected to make his first start of the season for the Phillies at San Diego on Sunday.

Reds: Jonathan India returned and went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts as a DH after missing three games with an undisclosed illness. ... OF Jake Fraley missed his fourth straight start due to illness.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Aaron Nola (3-1, 3.16) will oppose RHP Joe Musgrove (3-2, .5.74) in San Diego on Friday.

Reds: RHP Graham Ashcraft (3-1, .5.24) will start Friday at Texas against RHP Nathan Eovaldi (1-2, 3.30).

