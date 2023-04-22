Brunson and the Knicks host Cleveland with 2-1 series lead

Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (47-35, fifth in the Eastern Conference)
New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Knicks -3; over/under is 206.5
EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Knicks lead series 2-1
BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks host the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Knicks won the last matchup 99-79 on April 22 led by 21 points from Jalen Brunson, while Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points for the Cavaliers.
The Knicks are 32-20 in conference matchups. New York ranks eighth in the NBA with 34.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Julius Randle averaging 8.1.
The Cavaliers are 34-18 in conference play. Cleveland averages 112.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brunson is averaging 22.7 points, 4.7 assists and 2.7 steals for the Knicks. Immanuel Quickley is averaging 21.9 points over the last 10 games for New York.
Mitchell is averaging 28.3 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 15.9 points and 4.9 assists over the past 10 games for Cleveland.
LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 7-3, averaging 115.5 points, 44.7 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points per game.
Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 107.0 points, 39.6 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points.
INJURIES: Knicks: Isaiah Roby: out (ankle), Jericho Sims: day to day (shoulder).
Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (foot).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.