Brunson and the Knicks host Cleveland with 2-1 series lead

The Knicks are 32-20 in conference matchups. New York ranks eighth in the NBA with 34.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Julius Randle averaging 8.1.

The Cavaliers are 34-18 in conference play. Cleveland averages 112.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brunson is averaging 22.7 points, 4.7 assists and 2.7 steals for the Knicks. Immanuel Quickley is averaging 21.9 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Mitchell is averaging 28.3 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 15.9 points and 4.9 assists over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 7-3, averaging 115.5 points, 44.7 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 107.0 points, 39.6 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Isaiah Roby: out (ankle), Jericho Sims: day to day (shoulder).

Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (foot).

