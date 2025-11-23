Brungard accounts for 5 TDs, Youngstown State holds off Northern Iowa 35-32

In the fourth quarter, Northern Iowa (3-9, 1-7) scored on a Harrison Bey-Buie 2-yard touchdown run and Jaxon Dailey's 34-yard touchdown pass to JC Roque Jr. that capped the scoring with 6:31 to play. The Panthers then couldn't convert on fourth-and-16 near midfield with 2:00 left.

Brungard completed 20 of 25 passes for 226 yards and threw two touchdown passes. He added 143 yards rushing on 22 carries and scored three times on the ground that included a 29-yard touchdown run.

Dailey was 25-of-34 passing for 352 yards with two touchdown passes for Northern Iowa. Bill Jackson had 115 yards on seven receptions and Roque finished with 99 yards receiving and two scores.

