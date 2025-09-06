Brugard sets MVC QB record with 264 yards rushing, Youngstown defeats Robert Morris 56-17

Tahir Mills ran for an 18-yard touchdown that made it 56-3 as the Penguins reached the end zone on the first eight possessions before punting.

Antuan Gardner and Kylon Wilson also had rushing touchdowns for Youngstown, which piled up 424 on the ground and 593 total yards.

Robert Morris (0-2), which got a field goal on the opening drive of the game, finally scored on a 34-yard pass from Zach Tanner to Thomas Lee early in the fourth quarter and Tanner found Kai Holloway for a 16-yard score late.

Tanner was 16 of 29 for 192 yards.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football